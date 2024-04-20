Big Fight - Big Trouble in the Atlantic Ocean (1992, Arcade)

Big Fight - Big Trouble in the Atlantic Ocean is a beat'em up developed and published by Tasumi. It was only released in the arcades.

The game does not really explain its story. A group of three fighters is dropped on a cruise ship to take down a villain called Dr. D, but there seems to be no further explanation.

You can choose between three fighters to play. Each of them has his own fighting style, special move and differs in strength, reach and speed. Similar to Final Fight, you have a punch and a jump command, and you can perform various moves and combos. Pushing both buttons will perform a life-draining roundhouse attack. Picking food restores your health. There weapons which you can pick up and use, e.g. grenades, planks, daggers or chains. Weapons will wear off after a view hits and vanish if they get knocked out of your hand twice. Your character can get knocked down to the ground. If this happens, he will lie down a few seconds, and an anger meter appears. You can fill the meter by rapidly pushing the attack button. If you manage to fill the meter within in time limit, you can perform the character's special move.

After the first stage, you can choose the order in which to play the next three stages. At the end of each stage, there is a boss fight. After you beat the boss, he will join your group and you can choose this character to play. Some these characters have their own weapon. They cannot loose this weapon, but in term they cannot use the weapons found in the game.

The has two multiplayer modes. You can play the game in co-op, or you have one-on-one fights against the second player.