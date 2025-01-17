Millions have endured persecution because of their Faith or in defense of Liberty, even in this nation. Meanwhile, their families & friends hope for justice, as they wait in agony for the return of their loved ones. And for those on the inside, may God hear your prayers as we pray with you in Spirit. (See lyrics below credits).





Credits:





“Prayer from Prison”

Written & Sung by Ann M. Wolf © 2023 – BMI - All rights reserved.

This song is Track 3 on her album, “Stand Your Ground – The CD”

Song is arranged & produced by Tracy Collins.

Video is compiled & edited by Ann M. Wolf- January 6, 2025

Images are by license, permission, or in the public domain.

Thank you, Cyndi & Chris Price, for sharing your coming-home image.

All other images & clips are by Ann M. Wolf and the following:

(From Envato, Pexels, Pixabay, & Pond5) D-GM, Ron Lach, Rawpixel, Peter Bunday, Chrisreadingfoto, Dimitrisvetsikas1969, LightField Studios, Seventyfourimages, ZStudy, Kabbagesaver, FrankBeckerDE, Falkenpost, Panther, Mansurtlyakov1,Jimbear, Maksgelatin, Reneterp, Xiaoyi, FrankBecker DE, JimBear, RDNE Stock, Wavebreakmedia, Chipleader, TungARt7





For artist information:

https://annmwolf.info/





Lyrics to the "Prayer From Prison":

With the morning light, my eyes rise to the skies.

I look for You inside, Your comfort to find.

In my soul I feel such sorrow, yet You are ever near.

So, today until tomorrow, it’s You who’ll dry my tears.





With the morning sun, I lift my prayers to You.

Send all my loved ones hope, that time will bring the truth.

In my heart I feel such longing for my feet to point to home...

Feeling family around me, once again, my dreams to know.

I never thought that I would see such things in my time.

But You hold the way we’ll move from darkness to light.

For now I trust in You, the Guardian of my soul.

One breath at a time, to Your Presence I hold.

Laying down my burdens, in Grace my strength will lie.

And each moment I am with You, my soul can surely fly.

Laying down my burdens, in Grace my strength will lie.

And each moment I am with You, my soul can surely fly.

My soul can surely fly.

My soul can surely...

Fly...