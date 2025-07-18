Maria Zeee & Abigail Forman: Death in the Water- The Unspoken Contamination

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 65| Abigail Forman from Liberty Council Action joins us to discuss a horror story about our water supply; nearly 700,000 women annually use abortion pills, often delivering fetal remains in bathrooms and flushing them, which ends up in our water. To make matters worse, so do the drugs that could be contributing to infertility rates worldwide. Abigail shares what people must do to stop this immediately.