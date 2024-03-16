Dr Richard Bartlett & Dr Judy Mikovits on bioweapons vs. true immunization

Dr Richard Bartlett: One site, JonFleetwood.com with a J O N, not an H, has a story that we worked on together. There's the biological treaty (https://open.substack.com/pub/jonfleetwood/p/treaty-loophole-allows-world-governments?r=1djo0i) that came in the 70s that says that you can make germ warfare, you can make bioweapons If you make a vaccine! You'll see stories that we've worked on together that uncover nine pandemics coming and they're making the vaccines and where the vaccines are being made, and who bought them.





Dr Judy Mikovits: That's a real key to tell everyone that love wins. Because, again, liability is one thing, and that's where they're all liable and they all know it.

So COVID is a cover-up of the real cause of infectious disease and chronic disease these shots have caused forever. So we have God-given true discoveries that have healed for generations and can heal again.

We have beautiful people like Dr. Bartlett and yourselves, who are here standing by ready with oral and mucosal immunization because again, we have to protect the people who have been shot with these bioweapons, as they are now shedding and spreading as they have all shared and spread.

So all we have to do now is go back and re-educate everyone and that we're sovereign individuals. We have to hold our Congressmen practicing medicine without a license, our FDA accountable, our CDC accountable! We can change this. And they're all criminally liable since 1986, because the H H S, the entire Health and Human Services failed America, failed the world! But more importantly, they planned it, and they knew exactly what they were doing.

And now all we have to do is walk away. We're creating these new systems. We have beautiful words we're teaching. We're educating. God's healing. I'm thankful for His glory, and especially Dr. Richard Bartlett! Your Budesonide; getting my husband that in the hospital allowed us to have those conversations that can save humanity.





Full His Glory Episode: https://rumble.com/v4invw9-dr.-judy-mikovits-and-dr.-richard-bartlett-what-you-should-know-about-disea.html