Israeli army reportedly kills elderly Palestinian man after using him for propaganda

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has revealed that the Israeli army killed a 79-year-old Palestinian man, who was trying to flee northern Gaza, after using him for a propaganda photo to promote its “safe corridor”.
The IDF - the most immoral, murderous army in the WORLD.
Mirrored - TRT World