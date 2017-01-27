BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[Jan 27, 2017] The Chicago Skyline Expanded Edition - Part 1: Refraction, Magnification or Curvature? (16.8K views on YouTube)
46 views • 11 months ago
This is the elaborated version of some of the shorter videos I've been posting lately. Those clips came from this video, which is part 1 of a series of videos explaining my thoughts after doing the Chicago skyline test with Rick Hummer back in June of 2016.

This video addresses the issues of whether or not seeing Chicago from the other side of Lake Michigan is the result of atmospheric conditions such as a superior mirage or looming. What if the atmosphere is just acting like a giant magnifying glass? Could that explain why ships and cities appear to disappear "below the curve"? Could it also explain why and how the sun and moon rise and set?

Some of the other videos referenced in this presentation:

Rob Skiba - Chicago Proof - Flat Earth:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASUJCP7h66A&;t=92s

Night and Day in the Flat Earth Model: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiOhsKAR6OY

How the 4 seasons work on the Flat Earth model:
https://youtu.be/R52_PdZlSq8

TFR - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Flat Earth and the Firmament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i3IqNngXiVE&;t=5984s

Flat Earth Proof: Horizons & Shrinking Sun:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uwRAY9U_Xyk&;t=910s

Flat Earth Proof: Sunset off Phuket:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHNvUgPRw98&;t=255s

And here's the balltard video which attempts to "debunk" FE:

Proving the Earth is not Flat - Part 1 - The Horizon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9ksbh88OJs&;t=33s

Here are a few other links to check out:

Skyline Skeptics - http://www.abc57.com/story/31830937/skyline-skepticism-the-lake-michigan-mirage

Full Day Time Lapse Superior Mirage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyLzdQFU3Og

Boats Over the Curve 100% DEBUNKED Flat Earth Confirmed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzeUhc8xQ3U

Proving the Earth is not Flat 1 - Part 1 - The Horizon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzeUhc8xQ3U

The PNG file I referred to of the cityscape that you can download to do your own tests with: http://www.testingtheglobe.com/images/cityscape.png
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com

If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com

geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
Keywords
sciencebibletechnologycosmologyphotographyastronomygeology
