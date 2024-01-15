Create New Account
This video sheds some light on GONZOLO LIRA'S efforts to leave Ukraine before his final decision
Published a month ago

This video was published by John Mark Dougan (BadVolf) on Rumble. John Dougan is an expat American who was previously a US Veteran and law enforcement officer in the US but now lives in asylum in Russia. He knew Gonzolo Lira

ukrainebadvolfdougangonzolo lira

