Babylon is fallen: the nations have drunken of her wine

Jeremiah 51:7 says: Babylon hath been a golden cup in the Lord's hand, that made all the earth drunken: the nations have drunken of her wine; therefore the nations are mad.





Wine represents false doctrines and the nations of the world have gone mad with the false practices and beliefs of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church as she is described in Revelation 17 and 18.





