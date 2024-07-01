BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 5 Trigger
AmbGun
AmbGunCheckmark Icon
154 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
85 views • 10 months ago

AmbGun Mini 14 page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/mini-14


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 1 Canvas GI Sling

https://youtube.com/shorts/Zrg3MfUOlnM?feature=share


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 2 Length of Pull

coming soon


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 3 Magazine Catch and Release

https://youtube.com/shorts/aiEuS_OJjag


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 4 Safety

https://youtube.com/shorts/7gyxZbWqV18


Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 5 Trigger

https://youtube.com/shorts/bo3FmZZAyjw


The Mini-14 stock is sandwiched between the receiver and the trigger group. I actually like THIS part of the field stripping process. Unlatch the trigger guard, pull straight out, and remove buttstock from the gas block flange.


Great design. Easy to clean and maintain.


The two stage trigger is very good…better than a mil-spec AR trigger but not as good as a Giselle.


Good enough that I won’t fuck with it. At the most maybe a MCARBO spring kit to drop the pull weight down a bit. Otherwise, I’ll let it polish itself with live fire and just keep it clean and lubed with Sentry Tuf-Glide.


As for manipulating the trigger with the standard straight stock, I recommend thumb to the side to create the exaggerated c-shaped trigger finger to prevent dragging wood…maybe to the point of fingertips to stock. I added some skateboard tape to keep my firing hand from slipping down the angled face of the grip.


The mini’s trigger is definitely one of the components that boosts its practical, in the field, accuracy.


Next in the AmbGun Mini 14 series…piston vs direct impingement.


#mini14 #trigger

Keywords
triggerrugermini fourteen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy