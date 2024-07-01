Ruger Mini 14 Marksman - Part 5 Trigger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mini-14 stock is sandwiched between the receiver and the trigger group. I actually like THIS part of the field stripping process. Unlatch the trigger guard, pull straight out, and remove buttstock from the gas block flange.
Great design. Easy to clean and maintain.
The two stage trigger is very good…better than a mil-spec AR trigger but not as good as a Giselle.
Good enough that I won’t fuck with it. At the most maybe a MCARBO spring kit to drop the pull weight down a bit. Otherwise, I’ll let it polish itself with live fire and just keep it clean and lubed with Sentry Tuf-Glide.
As for manipulating the trigger with the standard straight stock, I recommend thumb to the side to create the exaggerated c-shaped trigger finger to prevent dragging wood…maybe to the point of fingertips to stock. I added some skateboard tape to keep my firing hand from slipping down the angled face of the grip.
The mini’s trigger is definitely one of the components that boosts its practical, in the field, accuracy.
Next in the AmbGun Mini 14 series…piston vs direct impingement.
