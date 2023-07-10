THESE signs hint that traveling may soon be RESTRICTED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
July 9, 2023
It’s happening gradually, but slowly, the far-left and global elites are changing your conception of traveling. Gone are the days where those who traveled were considered cultured, knowledgeable, or well-informed. Soon, those who travel — or even those who WISH to travel — may be deemed ignorant, instead. In this clip, Glenn sits down with a travel expert who details the signs that this change IS coming…and it’s all thanks to ESG metrics. And even if you’re not a huge traveler, this WILL affect you: ‘You want to have the freedom of movement…no matter what party you’re a part of. So this is something universally we all need to make sure that we protect.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rGAYQYqE4w