Pets in Love





Apr 13, 2024





My Mouth Burns! 2 months Old Puppy Tearfully Begged For Help





"We are abandoned, our little brother has 2 legs paralyzed, what should I do?"

They are only 2 months old but they already have to face this difficult life.

Maybe you've seen these two little guys in the previous video. But this video will focus on the treatment of this black baby. She is female and is the sister of the white puppy. It's hard to see the wounds on her body at a glance. Unlike her brother, she still has her legs intact.

However, according to the rescuer, her condition was much more critical.

A preliminary examination showed that she was dehydrated, had burns on her mouth and had many injuries on her body.

The two babies were only 2 months old. They were too young to endure these things alone. When he saw the image of these two puppies.

The rescuer was profoundly touched. He gently approached them, talked and caressed them. And then took them to the veterinary hospital.





