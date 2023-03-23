BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How CHA is building a Parallel Integrated Healthcare system with community Healthcare Hubs
TishTalk
104 views • 03/23/2023

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Alan Brough, Executive Director of CHA, Canada Health Alliance (www.canadahealthalliance.org) about the critical work his organization is doing to return "health" and "care" to healthcare. We discuss how far the medical standards have fallen and what the fall-out of Covid policies is looking like for awake alternative healthcare providers. Alan and his team and members are focused to rebuilding a much better real healthcare for people in the future but admits that many harsh realities will need to be recognized by the allopathic medical community before they will be on board. He and I discuss the spiritual elements of the current chaos and all the corrupt pillars of our society and are currently crumbling down as a result of putting profit before people and focusing on death instead of life.

Keywords
big pharmacorruptiondeathlifeholisticfuturehealthcarealternativeaccountabilityintegrated
