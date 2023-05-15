The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Bringing Heaven Back To Earth!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

What is Gods' main objective Warriors Of Light?

Is it to get you and all who are willing to Heaven?

Is it to bring peace upon all the Earth?

Is it to destroy the works of Satan?





I would submit to you that the answer is no! If you study the bible deep enough you find that our Father is a king and like all kings he desires most to expand his kingdom as far and wide as possible. Because with the kingdoms' influence, all of the benefits mentioned about are a result of this kingdom occupation.





