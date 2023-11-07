Buying an RV Camper? Learn from these RV buyers COSTLY mistakes...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A damning report on one RV manufacturer and what we can learn from this couples purchase of a new RV Camper. They bought a Thor Tuscany 45mx - but WHAT they bought is NOT as important (to you and I) as how they handled things both BEFORE and AFTER the purchase. I want to thank them (and Liz Amazing) for posting and sharing their story AND I want for us to learn from their experience. In my view, they made several mis-steps throughout the purchase process.
Here's their story and my analysis...
