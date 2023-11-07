Buying an RV Camper? Learn from these RV buyers COSTLY mistakes...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvbuyingmistakes

A damning report on one RV manufacturer and what we can learn from this couples purchase of a new RV Camper. They bought a Thor Tuscany 45mx - but WHAT they bought is NOT as important (to you and I) as how they handled things both BEFORE and AFTER the purchase. I want to thank them (and Liz Amazing) for posting and sharing their story AND I want for us to learn from their experience. In my view, they made several mis-steps throughout the purchase process.

Here's their story and my analysis... https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvbuyingmistakes

