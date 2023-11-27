BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conor Mcgregor Investigated for "Hate Speech" ---Tommy Robinson Arrested for Showing Face Publicly
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
345 followers
0
145 views • 11/27/2023

As politicians realize that they can control and condemn speech, where it is not legally protected as it is in the United States via the first amendment, they will use it as tool to silence those they find distasteful, wielding it against their opponents.

Tommy Robinson was arrested in the United Kingdom for merely stepping into public, while Conor McGregor is under a heat speech investigation for proclaiming that the Irish aren't taking immigration seriously.

#ConorMcGregor #tommyrobinson #freespeech #hatespeech



Keywords
free speechtommy robinsonhate speechmuslimsfirst amendmentislamspeechconor mcgregorcentralization of powerhate speech lawswestern valuesuk hate speechirish hate speechalgerian attackercivilization class
