Thomas Sowell Explains Why Reparations Is A Ridiculous Concept.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
1
62 views • 07/12/2023

Thomas Sowell Explains Why Reparations Is A Ridiculous Concept.

"If you're going to have reparations for slavery, it's going to be the greatest transfer of wealth back and forth, because, the number of whites, for example, who were enslaved in North Africa by the Barbary pirates exceeded the number of Africans enslaved in the United States and in the American colonies before that put together. But nobody is going to North Africa to ask for reparations, because nobody is going to be fool enough to give it to them."

reparationsis athomassowellexplains whyridiculous concept
