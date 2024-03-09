BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rain Water Collection System Walk-thru on Shipping Container Lean-to
ButterBreath
ButterBreath
6 followers
78 views • 03/09/2024

Nothing fancy, but just showing how we set up our rain water collection to provide another idea for those looking at a similar project.  Previous videos show construction of the lean-to.

It works really well so far, and provides significantly more water than we need for the orchard and the wash water in the camper.  The covered area has been a major improvement in our ability to work outside and store stuff out of the elements.

I mention in the video that we treat the water with ClO2 for the camper wash/shower water, but I forgot to mention the dosage which is 2 drops per gallon of the MMS1 solution (22% NaClO2 and 4% HCl).  The ClO2 treatment seems to help alot with chiggers, fleas, ticks, etc.  We don't use this for cooking or drinking, but if we had to in a pinch, we would treat it with the MMS and then run it through our Alexapure which would remove a large majority of toxins, mold spores, heavy metals, etc.  Or, better yet, we could make distilled water out of it with our off-grid water distilling device and remineralize the water to our specs.

Keywords
homesteadozarksshippingwatercontainerraincampercollectionibcirrigationorchardlean-toguttercatchment
