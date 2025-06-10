BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
mRNA Vaccine Concerns: Spike Protein Toxicity, Shedding, and Immune Disruption (Part 6)
92 views • 3 months ago

🚨 Is Vaccine Shedding Real?

New evidence suggests the spike protein from mRNA COVID vaccines may harm even the unvaccinated — through air, touch, and even intimacy.


Experts now link this to:

⚠️ Menstrual abnormalities

⚠️ Reactivated viruses (like shingles)

⚠️ Neurological damage

⚠️ Immune system collapse


This isn’t a conspiracy — it’s in the science. And the truth is being silenced.


🧠 Read the full breakdown + listen to the podcast:

👉 www.arukah.com/*


Let’s talk about what they won’t.


#SpikeProtein #VaccineShedding #mRNA #HolisticHealing #ImmuneHealth #Detox #ArukahHealing


toxicitysheddingmrna vaccinespike proteinand immune disruption
