Sasquatch 1967.

AI enhanced footage filmed in 1967 by Patterson-Gimlin. Bigfoot, seem to be dimensional entities, suggesting demonic in nature. Often accompanying UFO activity or coming through portals. Its possible they are a hybrid of some description. The name of Jesus Christ can rebuke these entities. There is testimony from police and others of attacks and nefarious activity by these entities. Part of Satan's army for the soon end times, these are likely the beasts of the earth. KJV- And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and that was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and he is risen.

