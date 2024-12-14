Interview With An Anunnaki Hybrid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this amazing interview, esteemed researcher Linda Moulton Howe interviews Marina Seren, the Anunnaki Hybrid. Topics include: alien abduction; extra-dimensional beings; the Greys, Reptilians, Draconians and Anunnaki; metaphysics and the mechanics of consciousness; frequency, vibration and fractals; DNA and genetic engineering; merkaba soul technology; densities and dimensions; ascension; the Secret Space Program and the dark fleet, and much more.