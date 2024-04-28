BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UN Rapporteur REVEALS Truth About Gaza. Francesca Albanese Speaks to EU Parliament Group (mirrored)
94 views • 12 months ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Neutrality Studies at:-

https://youtu.be/pPcD8h8S9SY?si=DQdhVuUpe-MgtFFv 28 Apr 2024  The Monthly DalyFrancesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories and a human rights lawyer for many years, speaks to the Left Group at the EU Parliament, invited by Clare Daly and Mick Wallace. Listen to why she argues that what is happening in Gaza must be treated as the crime of Genozide and what the obligation of the international community is.

jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazafamineabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
