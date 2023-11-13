Clare Daly discussing the Hypocrisy Regarding Western Talking Heads' - "Standing with Ukraine" & Silence on Gaza.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clare Daly (MEP Ireland EU Parliament) expresses (more eloquently) what I've been thinking about the hypocrisy regarding Western talking heads' "standing with Ukraine" & silence on Gaza.
"We are in a situation now in #Gaza, where we have genocide openly declared and carried out. where the numbers of civilians slaughtered and murdered in 30 days in Gaza exceeds the civilian death toll in #Ukraine."
https://twitter.com/DenisRogatyuk/status/1724024084697137283