Match Made in HELL The Chilling Reason Russia & Iran Are Driving the West to War Ep 319

Glenn Beck





Nov 15, 2023





Glenn reveals something the Obama administration lied to you about for years — the true motivations behind the Iranian regime. Democrats cut sanctions and gave Iran billions, all while the regime unleashed radical Islamic zealots all across the Middle East. But as Glenn shows, appeasement can never fix what’s really driving the terror. The State Department and foreign policy “experts” would rather you not know about the plans Iran is executing right now and how the belief in the Twelfth Imam all fits into the apocalyptic ending. All that’s needed is a little more chaos, a little more war, and Biden seems to be taking the bait. But don’t take Glenn’s word for it. Everything he lays out is sourced directly from Iranian leadership and the country's constitution. Joel Rosenberg, author of “The Twelfth Imam,” joins to explain why Western intel on Iran will continue to fail if we don’t wake up to Iran’s deadly theological reality. But why is Russia, a supposedly Christian country, teaming up with Iran? Leaders in both countries are using the same words lately: apocalypse, antichrist, and end times. And you’ll never guess who they think is the antichrist …





