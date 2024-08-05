BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Raising Our Kids to Follow Christ and Develop Lifelong Trust in God - Lee Ann Mancini
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
9 months ago


Lee Ann Mancini is a professor, podcaster, speaker, and author who has abundant wisdom on the subject of raising children in a way that cultivates a deep relationship in their hearts for Christ. Lee Ann authored the best-selling book, Raising Kids to Follow Christ: Instilling Lifelong Trust in God. She shares that a child’s worldview begins to form as young as 15 months and solidifies at 13 years old. Prepare the soil for truth in your child’s heart from the time they are in the womb! Don’t be afraid to have standards of behavior in your home and to hold your children accountable to those standards. Teach your children to be critical thinkers, as well.



TAKEAWAYS


If you don’t know the answer to a question your child asks, be honest and wait to research it first before you respond


Three reasons for asking for obedience: parents are accountable to God, they love their kids, keep children safe


Try to understand your kids’ thought processes so your response will be more relatable and relevant


If we want to change the world, we must be involved in all areas of our kids’ development and train them to be leaders



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Troomi: https://troomi.com/

Raising Kids to Follow Christ book: https://leeannmancini.com/rck-book/


🔗 CONNECT WITH LEE ANN MANCINI

Website: https://leeannmancini.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH RAISING CHRISTIAN KIDS

Website: https://raisingchristiankids.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Sanus1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
childrenspeakerwombtrust in godpodcastertina griffincounter culture mom showlee ann manciniraising kids to follow christ
