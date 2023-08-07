Which message will you believe?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is to encourage you to look into yourself and ask which message you will believe. That of Jesus Christ who died on the cross of Calvary to pay for your sin, and promises you eternal life, telling you to fear not. Or that of Klaus Schwab and the WEF who tell you you will own nothing but be happy.