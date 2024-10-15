Donald Trump on forgiveness: 'I don't bring God into that picture'

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 15, 2024.





Donald Trump, who is the United States’ Republican presidential candidate for the upcoming US presidential elections on November 5, 2024, stated in 2015 that, concerning the forgiveness of his sins, “I don’t bring God into that picture”. It appears that he hasn’t changed his position.





He also boasts in his successes rather than giving praise to God even though he also claims to be Christian.





Psalm 49:11, 20; Proverbs 27:1-2 testify against Mr. Trump’s boasting of himself about funding memorials and receiving standing ovations.





Other Bible verses mentioned in the video speaks of Christ’s righteousness and sinlessness include 2 Corinthians 5:21; Hebrews 4:15; 1 Peter 2:21-22 and 1 John 3:5 while Romans 3:23 says that ALL have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.





Matthew 5:5 and Matthew 7:22-23 speaks against boasting in ourselves but rather than we should be meek while Acts 3:19 and 1 John 1:9 tells us that we need to repent of our sins, of which Mr. Trump appears not to have done so far in his life.





We need to be meek and humble before God and His grace will be upon us according to James 4:6.





