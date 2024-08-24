© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump just announced a new commission on assassination attempts
“In honor of Bobby, I am announcing tonight that upon election, I will establish a new independent presidential commission on assassination attempts.”
So whatever happened to the vaccine safety commission he wanted Bobby to oversee in 2017? What a joke!
