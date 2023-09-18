X22 REPORT Ep. 3165a - Fed Now In The Crosshairs, People Trust Trump To Fix The Economy, Right On Schedule

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3165a - September 17, 2023
Fed Now In The Crosshairs, People Trust Trump To Fix The Economy, Right On Schedule
The people are feeling the economic pain around the world. Fuel prices are moving higher, inflation is getting worse and the people are now seeing who is responsible for all of this. The Fed is now in the crosshairs and the people trust Trump to fix the economy.
