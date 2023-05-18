Human Pharming (Trailer)

The pharmaceutical industry promised to deliver the world from disease, suffering, and death – but has it delivered on that promise? Through the appearance of what the industry calls "progress," the public been deceived about the achievements of allopathic medicine.

HUMAN PHARMING evaluates the failures, counts the body bags, and follows the money in this damning exposé that will make you rethink everything you thought you knew about the medical industry.

Learn more at https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/human-pharming-digital-file