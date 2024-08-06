BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty. Salvation Served Up On A Gold Plate
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
9 views • 9 months ago

Thanks to your support we are launching an expanding Rock Almighty show!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

1 hour of scorching Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

Launchine September 1st. Right here on Rumble and US Sports Radio.


Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".


Salvation is not something we earn. It is the ultimate gift given through the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross. We just have to fully receive it in our hearts (souls).


The Power of the Cross

Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Jesus' determination to endure the cross won salvation for every person who wants to know God.

1 Corinthians 1:18

The scene of the cross is a paradox. It demonstrates the power of God in what appears to be the weakest moment of His Son’s life. With hands and feet nailed to rough wood, Jesus looked helpless. Get daily devotions and more with the (Intouch Ministries) app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl


Music video credit:

Deliverance - This Present Darkness

Put Deliverance on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/39oNKqo

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4duIWeG

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM


Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

godchristjesuschurchlordjacobs troublewaitchristian rockussportsnetworkussportsradio
