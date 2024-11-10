O MARAVILHOSO SANGUE (The Wonderful Blood) Tiffany Hudson - Tradução

Porquanto vós sabeis que não fostes redimidos com coisas corruptíveis, como prata ou ouro, de vossa vã maneira de viver, a qual recebestes dos vossos pais. Mas com o precioso sangue de Cristo, como de um cordeiro sem defeito e sem mancha, o qual foi verdadeiramente preordenado antes da fundação do mundo, porém manifestado nestes últimos tempos por vós. E por ele credes em Deus, que o ressuscitou dentre os mortos, e lhe deu glória, para que a vossa fé e esperança estivessem em Deus. 1 Pedro 1:18 - 21 Letra The precious fountain From Calvary's mountain Is flowing down to you and I It washes us clean Oh what a mystery That red blood makes me white Isn’t it wild Doesn’t it make you wonder How something so profound Could be so simple The blood the blood the blood Oh the wonderful blood Your love Your love Your love Oh the marvelous love Let the redeemed sing a song Praises belong to the Son The blood the blood the blood Oh the wonderful blood My precious Jesus Oh I’m so thankful For the day You saved my life As I remember My heart grows tender Tears begin to fill my eyes Isn’t it wild Doesn’t it make you wonder How something so profound Could be so simple Isn’t it wild Doesn’t it make you wonder How something so divine Could be so simple The work You did is finished All of our sins forgiven And now we get to live in The wonder of the working blood The cross was Your decision But death was not the ending You rose and now we’re risen Oh, the wonder of the working blood Ela aproveita e canta o trecho de um hino conhecido como "Nothing, but the blood of JESUS". Esse é o trecho inserido por ela - O precious is the flow that makes me white as snow; no other fount I know; nothing but the blood of Jesus.

