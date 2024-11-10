BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

O MARAVILHOSO SANGUE (The Wonderful Blood) Tiffany Hudson - Tradução
JESUS É SANTO
JESUS É SANTO
172 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 6 months ago

Porquanto vós sabeis que não fostes redimidos com coisas corruptíveis, como prata ou ouro, de vossa vã maneira de viver, a qual recebestes dos vossos pais. Mas com o precioso sangue de Cristo, como de um cordeiro sem defeito e sem mancha, o qual foi verdadeiramente preordenado antes da fundação do mundo, porém manifestado nestes últimos tempos por vós. E por ele credes em Deus, que o ressuscitou dentre os mortos, e lhe deu glória, para que a vossa fé e esperança estivessem em Deus. 1 Pedro 1:18 - 21 Letra The precious fountain From Calvary's mountain Is flowing down to you and I It washes us clean Oh what a mystery That red blood makes me white Isn’t it wild Doesn’t it make you wonder How something so profound Could be so simple The blood the blood the blood Oh the wonderful blood Your love Your love Your love Oh the marvelous love Let the redeemed sing a song Praises belong to the Son The blood the blood the blood Oh the wonderful blood My precious Jesus Oh I’m so thankful For the day You saved my life As I remember My heart grows tender Tears begin to fill my eyes Isn’t it wild Doesn’t it make you wonder How something so profound Could be so simple Isn’t it wild Doesn’t it make you wonder How something so divine Could be so simple The work You did is finished All of our sins forgiven And now we get to live in The wonder of the working blood The cross was Your decision But death was not the ending You rose and now we’re risen Oh, the wonder of the working blood Ela aproveita e canta o trecho de um hino conhecido como "Nothing, but the blood of JESUS". Esse é o trecho inserido por ela - O precious is the flow that makes me white as snow; no other fount I know; nothing but the blood of Jesus.

Keywords
jesuscanalsanguesanto
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy