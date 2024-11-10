O MARAVILHOSO SANGUE (The Wonderful Blood) Tiffany Hudson - Tradução

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Porquanto vós sabeis que não fostes redimidos com coisas corruptíveis, como prata ou ouro, de vossa vã maneira de viver, a qual recebestes dos vossos pais.
Mas com o precioso sangue de Cristo, como de um cordeiro sem defeito e sem mancha, o qual foi verdadeiramente preordenado antes da fundação do mundo, porém manifestado nestes últimos tempos por vós.
E por ele credes em Deus, que o ressuscitou dentre os mortos, e lhe deu glória, para que a vossa fé e esperança estivessem em Deus. 1 Pedro 1:18 - 21
Letra
The precious fountain
From Calvary's mountain
Is flowing down to you and I
It washes us clean
Oh what a mystery
That red blood makes me white
Isn’t it wild
Doesn’t it make you wonder
How something so profound
Could be so simple
The blood the blood the blood
Oh the wonderful blood
Your love Your love Your love
Oh the marvelous love
Let the redeemed sing a song
Praises belong to the Son
The blood the blood the blood
Oh the wonderful blood
My precious Jesus
Oh I’m so thankful
For the day You saved my life
As I remember
My heart grows tender
Tears begin to fill my eyes
Isn’t it wild
Doesn’t it make you wonder
How something so profound
Could be so simple
Isn’t it wild
Doesn’t it make you wonder
How something so divine
Could be so simple
The work You did is finished
All of our sins forgiven
And now we get to live in
The wonder of the working blood
The cross was Your decision
But death was not the ending
You rose and now we’re risen
Oh, the wonder of the working blood
Ela aproveita e canta o trecho de um hino conhecido como "Nothing, but the blood of JESUS". Esse é o trecho inserido por ela -
O precious is the flow
that makes me white as snow;
no other fount I know;
nothing but the blood of Jesus.