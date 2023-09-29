EXPOSED Vanguard DEI Leadership Program Leaked by OMG Whistleblower

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
O'Keefe Media Group
Sep 29, 2023
Document references leadership enablement program that is geared toward people of color. Vanguard has publicly distributed and published DEI documentation where they have listed crew resource groups that, much like Best Buy, represents every demographic except for white applicants at Vanguard.
What would people think if there was a special leadership enablement program exclusively for white applicants?
