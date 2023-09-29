EXPOSED Vanguard DEI Leadership Program Leaked by OMG Whistleblower

O'Keefe Media Group





Document references leadership enablement program that is geared toward people of color. Vanguard has publicly distributed and published DEI documentation where they have listed crew resource groups that, much like Best Buy, represents every demographic except for white applicants at Vanguard.





What would people think if there was a special leadership enablement program exclusively for white applicants?





Are you a whistleblower inside Vanguard and have a story to share? Send us a message, we're listening.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_mVhdCykJ8