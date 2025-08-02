© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United Airlines Flight UA108 Declares Mayday After Engine Failure
Description
On July 25, 2025, United Airlines Flight UA108 en route to Munich suffered a left engine failure shortly after departing Washington Dulles, prompting a Mayday call. The flight circled to dump fuel and landed safely. FAA and airline investigations are underway. ✈️
🏷️ Hashtags
#UnitedAirlines #FlightUA108 #Mayday #AirSafety #EngineFailure