How Seasons Work On Our Flat Earth
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
91 followers
194 views • 7 months ago

.... isn't it funny that all the flat earth "arguments", are all rooted in observable, testable, repeatable, evidence.... and how all the globe earth arguments, are all rooted in abstract, theoretical, mathematical, pseudoscience, where absolutely none of it, is observable, testable, or repeatable?  Don't you find that to be just at least a little bit alarming, in that you would hang your hat, on the side of an argument, that has no... hat hooks, so to speak?  Your hat would just fall to the ground, you see?

Keywords
hoaxsciencenasaeinsteinspacestarsmoonsungravityfakeindoctrinationastronomyphysicsplanetflatlevelseasonsglobesatellitestelescopefirmamentheliocentricpseudosciencegeocentricbrain-washed
