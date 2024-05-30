© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Buggin in-out Propane
Don't be too intimidated, it's not to difficult, even a monkey (I'm a Monkey according to the Chinese calendar) can do it. Getting your first 20lb'r can be costly, but fills 16-19 1lb.'rs (depending on bleed off and skill). If one does the math based on a trade in a 20lb empty at say $25 for a full 20 lbs vs. 16 1lb bottles at around $7 bucks a lb.; you can see that it's quite a bit of savings.
16 (1lb bottles) X $7.00 ='s $112.00 minus $25 for the 20lb empty trade in is $87 in savings. Or even if you buy in at around $70 (new vs. trade in), you still save $42 bucks. Of course propane used to be cheaper, but with rising inflation, it's not going to get more afford-able than now.