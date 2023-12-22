Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/an-important-message-from-jesus/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Things are changing quickly! The enemy knows his time is short, and he is making the most of it! His lies, deceptions, destruction, and killings are now manifesting because he is not holding back." says The LORD."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.