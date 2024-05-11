Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week May 4 - 10, 2024





▪️Israeli artillery and air strikes continue unabated on various parts of Gaza and other towns in the north of the enclave. Local Palestinian factions, although they have lost much of their infrastructure, are still able to fight back.





▪️At the same time, humanitarian aid is occasionally delivered to the north of the enclave through the newly opened crossing. However, this does not stop the strikes, and the supplies are insufficient even for Gaza's diminished population.





▪️A local IDF operation in the north of the enclave began on May 9. Israeli armored groups advanced from the direction of Highway 10. And conducted search operations in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood to destroy Hamas infrastructure.





▪️The situation in the central part of the enclave did not change significantly during the week. Israeli forces struck Palestinian-controlled territory with artillery and air strikes.





▪️For several days in a row, Palestinians shelled Israeli positions in the vicinity of the crossroads. This eventually led to a localized IDF operation in the vicinity of the power plant on May 9.





▪️The situation in the south of the enclave has been significantly escalating for a long time and a high-profile incident took place on May 5. Hamas militants shelled the Kerem Shalom crossing, killing three IDF soldiers and wounding more than 10 others.





▪️The next day, IDF commanders called for the evacuation of several neighborhoods north of the checkpoint. On May 7, the IDF entered the Gaza Strip and took control of the Rafah crossing.





▪️The next day, the Israelis took control of the airport and part of the surrounding buildings. However, the main problem for the IDF was not the actions of Palestinians or the presence of civilians, but international condemnation.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar