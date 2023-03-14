Money Madness, Musk defends J6 POWs, Military enemies surround and Morgellons plagues...trust GOD! Psalm 46:1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When surrounded by crisis and chaos, when everything seems to go wrong and there is no hope, God's presence and power is available to those who call on Him. The Bible is full of stories that prove that God is greater than any problem. "God is our refuge and strength, an ever present help in times of trouble," Psalm 46:1.