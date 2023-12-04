🚨🚨🚨WORLDWIDE ALERT!!!🚨🚨🚨 Journalist Liz Gunn reports the NZ Ministry of Health Whistleblower and person working with him have both been raided by police.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨🚨🚨WORLDWIDE ALERT!!!🚨🚨🚨
Journalist Liz Gunn releases an official statement advising the NZ Ministry of Health Whistleblower and person working with him have both been raided by police.
Liz Gunn reports police are still surrounding the Whistleblowers’ home after several hours following the raid.
Gunn calls for the New Zealand government to call off this tyrannical response and give the Whistleblower the honour and respect he deserves as a national hero.
Please share this video everywhere for the sake of the safety of all involved in bringing this crucial COVID injection data to the world!
Watch Full Video M.O.A.R (Mother Of All Revelations) | The DATA | Covid VAXX Excess Deaths NZ | Liz Gunn:
