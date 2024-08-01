BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The role of cannabis and media/social media in mass-shootings
Gabe Mondragon
Gabe Mondragon
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 9 months ago

So many questions: since cannabis and social media were primary causal components in causing the mass-murder of Jews by Robert Bowers, and the mass-murder of White christians by darrel brooks:
a)Why was it a federal hate crime when the victims were Jews, but not Whites?
b)why was gab held accountable for it's media role in incitement on the basis of race and/or religion, but google, meta and microsoft weren't?
c)Why can't weed-Jews and weed-Nazis be honest about the causal link between cannabis and psychosis, even when it causes the mass-murders of their own people?
d) if the latest mass-child-stabber in Europe had thc or cbd in his system, why wouldn't media be held accountable for excluding that detail?
e)If a Jew pushes cannabis through direct and indirect methods (advocacy, promotion, media influence, etc.) and a goy murders Jews in cannabis-induced psychosis that was caused by weed-Jews (not all Jews, goyim do it too), does this not make weed-Jews at least partially accountable for the murders of Jews in cannabis-induced psychosis?

Keywords
cannabismarijuanaweed420homicidepsychosisthe talking hedge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy