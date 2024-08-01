The role of cannabis and media/social media in mass-shootings

So many questions: since cannabis and social media were primary causal components in causing the mass-murder of Jews by Robert Bowers, and the mass-murder of White christians by darrel brooks:

a)Why was it a federal hate crime when the victims were Jews, but not Whites?

b)why was gab held accountable for it's media role in incitement on the basis of race and/or religion, but google, meta and microsoft weren't?

c)Why can't weed-Jews and weed-Nazis be honest about the causal link between cannabis and psychosis, even when it causes the mass-murders of their own people?

d) if the latest mass-child-stabber in Europe had thc or cbd in his system, why wouldn't media be held accountable for excluding that detail?

e)If a Jew pushes cannabis through direct and indirect methods (advocacy, promotion, media influence, etc.) and a goy murders Jews in cannabis-induced psychosis that was caused by weed-Jews (not all Jews, goyim do it too), does this not make weed-Jews at least partially accountable for the murders of Jews in cannabis-induced psychosis?

