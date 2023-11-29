BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Great Replacements & Awakenings
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
93 views • 11/29/2023

Irish ‘Hate Laws’ To Enforce Cultural Suicide?

* These are common results of the U.N. Replacement Migration plan: children being attacked, women being raped, and perpetrators walking free.

* It is a predictable outcome of forcing an established Christian culture to submit to a foreign non-assimilating Islamic one — many of whom are openly seeking to replace the local culture with their own by any means necessary.

* If this were a humanitarian effort, refugees would be expected to assimilate as they have for millennia.

* This is a globalist invasion.

* People are starting to wake up to it.

* Ireland’s government doesn’t care.

* It’s preparing to pass new ‘hate speech’ laws that will make it illegal to criticize immigration policy.


Reese Reports | 29 November 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=656738afa01ac23ffec832ca

terrorismrule of lawchristianityborder crisisislamglobalismirelandinvasionmass migrationmigration crisissovereigntymigrant crisisinfiltrationgreg reesebroken borderideologysubversionradicalismdublinopen bordergreat awakeningmigrant invasionborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacement
