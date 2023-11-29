Great Replacements & Awakenings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Irish ‘Hate Laws’ To Enforce Cultural Suicide?
* These are common results of the U.N. Replacement Migration plan: children being attacked, women being raped, and perpetrators walking free.
* It is a predictable outcome of forcing an established Christian culture to submit to a foreign non-assimilating Islamic one — many of whom are openly seeking to replace the local culture with their own by any means necessary.
* If this were a humanitarian effort, refugees would be expected to assimilate as they have for millennia.
* This is a globalist invasion.
* People are starting to wake up to it.
* Ireland’s government doesn’t care.
* It’s preparing to pass new ‘hate speech’ laws that will make it illegal to criticize immigration policy.
Reese Reports | 29 November 2023