Tasty massaged kale salad recipe from Chef Adam A. Graham
1 bunch of organic kale
1 avocado - pitted and diced
1 tomato diced
1 TB olive oil
2 tsp lemon juice
1/8 tsp pink salt
Strip kale from stems, rip into small pieces and place in large bowl.
Sprinkle with salt and lemon juice. With clean hands, massage kale until wilted.
Add remaining ingredients and mix.
Nice additions are hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds or walnuts