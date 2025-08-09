Russian Geran-2 kamikaze drones have repeatedly caused major problems for Ukraine, successfully destroying gas distribution infrastructure in Odessa region, a key target used, among other things, for the recent Ukraine-Azerbaijan gas supply agreement. Footage circulating online shows a powerful attack by Geran drones on the night of August 6, 2025, against a gas distribution station in Orlivka Izmail District, southern Ukraine. Twenty-six Geran drones reportedly targeted the station just after the first shipment of Azerbaijani gas through this corridor, shortly after the gas supply agreement between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, but it was all in flames. The explosion produced a fireball so powerful that it could be seen directly from Romanian border town, Isaccea across Danube River, following Geran's famous unhindered visit.

The Orlivka gas station is of strategic importance as it is part of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, a new supply route that allows Ukraine to receive non-Russian gas, including liquefied natural gas from Greece, Romania, and Turkey, and recent test volumes of Azerbaijani gas. Azerbaijani gas were already being delivered through this station in accordance with a new agreement between Ukraine's Naftogaz and Azerbaijan's Socar energy company. This strike has been widely interpreted as a clear message from Moscow to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who likes to argue. Zelensky is now complaining but not mentioning that just days ago he attacked two Russian oil refineries. The attacks, carried out at night, are a blow not only to energy but also a message to Zelensky, who, working for Western interests, is now partially disabled!

