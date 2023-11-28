Don't Believe The Lies Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen





Nov 20, 2023





When the enemy tries to plant seeds of doubt in your mind, go back to the truth in God’s Word. You are a masterpiece made in God's image, and you have everything you need to fulfill your destiny.





🛎 Subscribe to receive weekly messages of hope, encouragement, and inspiration from Joel! http://bit.ly/JoelYTSub





Follow #JoelOsteen on social

Twitter: http://Bit.ly/JoelOTW

Instagram: http://BIt.ly/JoelIG

Facebook: http://Bit.ly/JoelOFB





Thank you for your generosity! To give, visit https://joelosteen.com/give





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgqPeBE0DtM