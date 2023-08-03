Trump Jr. shreds 'worse than Watergate' crowd after Trump indictment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump Jr. joins Carl Higbie to discuss latest political and legal fallout from the latest indictment of his father, including comments made by former VP Mike Pence, and what Trump Jr. calls the 'worse than Watergate' crowd.
