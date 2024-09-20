BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🌿 The Truth About Medicine: It’s Time to Wake Up 🌿
8 months ago

🌿 The Truth About Medicine: It’s Time to Wake Up 🌿


More doctors are speaking out, revealing that the modern medical system isn’t designed to heal. @azchbushmd Dr. Zach Bush, a former doctor with a thriving practice, has completely stepped away from prescribing drugs because he realized that true healing comes from nature, not chemicals.


For thousands of years, plant-based medicine, sound, light, and vibrational frequencies were used to heal the body. Modern medicine, built on petroleum-based drugs, has made us sicker. The truth is, your body was designed to heal itself—if you give it what it needs.


👉 Want to learn more about holistic healing? Visit www.michaelsgibson.com to connect with holistic doctors and naturopaths who can guide you.


#HolisticHealing #NaturalMedicine #WakeUp #HealthFreedom #MichaelsGibson #zachbushmd"

healingholistic medicinefrequencieszach bush
