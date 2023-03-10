© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Lead Strategist of Ignite45, Ignacio Falco @ignacio_falco : In Venezuela, the government steals private businesses through infiltration to the point of disrupting them and takes over private properties by disallowing private ownership of more than two properties. Under a communist regime, close big families are forced to leave their motherland for other countries.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 Ignite 45（数字营销公司）的首席策略师Ignacio Falco：在委内瑞拉，政府通过渗透私营企业，妨碍其经营，从而窃取私营企业，还通过禁止私人拥有两处以上房产来接管私人房产。在共产主义政权统治下，亲密的大家庭被迫远离故国，流落四方。