Mass Vaccination and CANCER Victims - Part 16

Surprise suprise, they are introducing a cancer vaccine to the world.
This coincides with with the huge spike in all cancer types since the introduction of the covid jabs.
People are being wiped out with deadly turbo cancers following being jabbed with these jabs.
It appears these evil psychopaths have created the problem, now they are creating the solution.
And boy is there a huge problem.
