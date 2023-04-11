© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live With Your Brain Turned On Show
Truth - what is truth? You can’t handle the truth - 20230411
I am sure you are familiar with the famous quote from the courtroom scene in the movie “A Few Good Men”
I invite you to view the world around us from a Godly Worldview using Critical Thinking - because - You’re only as good as you think ...
I believe that will lead us to our optimal physical and Spiritual health as individuals and as a society.
The goal is not to tell you what to think but learn how to think and point you to sources where you can discover information needed to make wise choices. I look forward to being able to share some time with you this afternoon, while we continue to wonder …
Where are we going and why are we in this hand basket?
Today we begin to explore the idea of Truth. Can you handle it?
