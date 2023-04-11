Live With Your Brain Turned On Show



Truth - what is truth? You can’t handle the truth - 20230411





Live With Your Brain Turned On Substack Page

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/





I am sure you are familiar with the famous quote from the courtroom scene in the movie “A Few Good Men”

I invite you to view the world around us from a Godly Worldview using Critical Thinking - because - You’re only as good as you think ...

I believe that will lead us to our optimal physical and Spiritual health as individuals and as a society.

The goal is not to tell you what to think but learn how to think and point you to sources where you can discover information needed to make wise choices. I look forward to being able to share some time with you this afternoon, while we continue to wonder …

Where are we going and why are we in this hand basket?

Today we begin to explore the idea of Truth. Can you handle it?

Link to show notes

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/p/the-live-with-your-brain-turned-on-fa0





