Deputy Prime Minister for Construction and Regional Development Marat Khusnullin personally visited the Crimean Bridge and inspected its condition.

💬 "I have walked through all the damaged sections. I have briefed the President on the current situation, and the necessary work is being carried out," he stated.

Update from early after the accident:

A 14-year-old girl who suffered during an emergency on the Crimean bridge has a closed craniocerebral injury.

Doctors are now fighting for the life of the child, doctors of the region are preparing a helicopter to send her to Krasnodar.

According to our information, the girl's parents died. The family lived in Novy Oskol, her father was in business, and her mother worked in one of the city's educational institutions